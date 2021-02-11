Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
Nationwide partners Swindon Institute of Technology to deliver apprenticeships

Nationwide partners Swindon Institute of Technology to deliver apprenticeships

Nationwide Building Society has teamed up with the new Swindon Institute of Technology to recruit apprentices in area such as cybersecurity, software development and DevOps.

Applications opened this week for the Nationwide apprentice roles at the institute, which is based on the New College North Star Campus, Swindon and will offer a mixture of remote and face-to-face learning to students from September.

The building society has helped shape the curriculum and will provide "insight days" at its Swindon base, participate in hackathons and offer up visits from specialist speakers and employability coaching.

Patrick Eltridge, COO, Nationwide, says: “These apprenticeships show what can be achieved when local businesses, government and education institutions come together to reimagine STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education in this country."

