Nationwide pledges not to leave any towns until 2023

Citing the Covid-19 pandemic, Nationwide Building Society has extended its pledge not to leave any town or city in the UK where it has a branch until at least 2023.

The building society had already promised to keep at least one branch open in places where it operates until May 2021 but now says the pledge will be in place until at least January 2023.



Explaining the move, Nationwide says it wants to reassure members that they can continue to get face-to-face help and advice at "what remains a worrying time for many".



Branches may be closed during the period but only if there is another in the same town or city. In March, as the pandemic hit, Nationwide, which has around 650 branches, closed around 50 branches due to low staffing.



Mandy Beech, branch network director, Nationwide, says: "By extending our branch promise until at least January 2023 we can continue to provide face-to-face help and advice and remain a part of so many communities across the UK."



The move kicks against the trend on Britain's high streets, where the shutters have gone up on thousands of branches as banks look to cut costs, citing low footfall and a big switch to mobile and online banking services.