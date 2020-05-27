Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nationwide

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nationwide rolls out online mental health tools for staffers

Nationwide rolls out online mental health tools for staffers

Nationwide Building Society has built an online tool that helps employees who are experiencing mental health issues during the Covid-19 outbreak get access to support.

Launched during Mental Health Awareness Week, 'Kinda' was developed to provide wellbeing support for the firm's 18,000 staffers during an outbreak that has left many experiencing feelings of isolation, stress and worry.

The online tool connects those who are self-isolating or in need of support with a trusted network of volunteers to listen or lend a hand. Since launching on 18 May, hundreds of volunteers have signed up.

Nationwide has also formed a partnership with digital mental health wellbeing platform Unmind. Unmind's technology is designed to help employees understand, track and improve their mental wellbeing over time, and point them to tailored content.

Faye Whitmarsh, people strategy and experience director, Nationwide, says: "Kinda will connect our employees with their colleagues who need support and Unmind will help provide bespoke mental health support.

Our colleagues have seen so much change in their day to day lives over the last few weeks and months and they continue to be there for our members. We hope that these tools will help our people create the space to proactively look after their own wellbeing as well."

Related Companies

Nationwide

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: 2020 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Investment and Asset Management Workshop - Last Chance to Register!, Investment and Asset ManagementInvestment and Asset Management Workshop - Last Chance to Register!

Trending Stories

Related News
Nationwide builds Covid chatbot
/retail

Nationwide builds Covid chatbot

Nationwide to close down branches and disconnect call centres over weekends
/retail

Nationwide to close down branches and disconnect call centres over weekends

Trending

  1. FCA gets the jitters about payments firms; rushes out new guidance

  2. MPs warn of danger to cash as ATM withdrawals plummet

  3. Banks worldwide warm to Open Banking

  4. Challengers beat incumbents on account opening experience

  5. Visa completes Request to Pay pilot trials

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA