Nationwide rolls out online mental health tools for staffers

Nationwide Building Society has built an online tool that helps employees who are experiencing mental health issues during the Covid-19 outbreak get access to support.

Launched during Mental Health Awareness Week, 'Kinda' was developed to provide wellbeing support for the firm's 18,000 staffers during an outbreak that has left many experiencing feelings of isolation, stress and worry.



The online tool connects those who are self-isolating or in need of support with a trusted network of volunteers to listen or lend a hand. Since launching on 18 May, hundreds of volunteers have signed up.



Nationwide has also formed a partnership with digital mental health wellbeing platform Unmind. Unmind's technology is designed to help employees understand, track and improve their mental wellbeing over time, and point them to tailored content.



Faye Whitmarsh, people strategy and experience director, Nationwide, says: "Kinda will connect our employees with their colleagues who need support and Unmind will help provide bespoke mental health support.



Our colleagues have seen so much change in their day to day lives over the last few weeks and months and they continue to be there for our members. We hope that these tools will help our people create the space to proactively look after their own wellbeing as well."