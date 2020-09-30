Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Coinbase

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Coinbase offers exit packages for staffers unhappy with no-politics stance

Coinbase offers exit packages for staffers unhappy with no-politics stance

Coinbase is offering "generous separation packages" to employees angry about CEO Brian Armstrong's public declaration that the cryptocurrency giant will keep out of political and societal issues such as the 'Black Live Matter' movement.

On Sunday, Armstrong posted a blog titled 'Coinbase is a mission focused company' on Medium in which he sets out how the company will "engage in broader societal issues during these difficult times".

In short, he writes: "We don’t engage here when issues are unrelated to our core mission, because we believe impact only comes with focus".

Armstrong argues that while engaging in social activism may be well intentioned, it has the "potential to destroy a lot of value at most companies, both by being a distraction, and by creating internal division".

He cites "internal strife" at Google and Facebook as examples of the dangers of engaging in issues outside of a company's core business and says "I believe that most employees don't want to work in these divisive environments".

"We won’t:

  • Debate causes or political candidates internally
  • Expect the company to represent our personal beliefs externally
  • Assume negative intent, or not have each others back
  • Take on activism outside of our core mission at work"

In his post, Armstrong mentions "employee walkouts" at the firm. In a Twitter thread, Erica Baker, director of engineering at GitHub, says that earlier this year a "large portion" of Coinbase's engineering team "walked off the job" because Armstrong refused to put out a statement affirming that 'Black Lives Matter' in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Baker's assertion has been corroborated by The Verge.

Armstrong responded to the walkout by posting a Twitter thread saying 'Black Lives Matter' but the controversy appears to have contributed to the new "mission focused" push.

In an internal email, obtained by The Block, Armstrong acknowledges that some employees "have expressed disappointment and hurt" with the policy.

"Given the clarity we now have about this direction, I know that some of you are thinking about whether Coinbase is the right place for you to stay."

The firm is offering people who want to quit four months' severance if they have been with the firm for less than three years, and six months' severance if they have been there for longer.

"It's always sad when we see teammates go, but it can also be what is best for them and the company," he writes.

Coinbase's blunt refusal to be drawn into wider societal issues is at odds with the stance of many firms, which have been eager to voice their support, in particular, for 'Black Lives Matter'.

Some have gone beyond statements - for example PayPal committed $550 million to black and minority businesses and communities.

Related Companies

Coinbase

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Making Machine Learning for Fraud Detection work harder, and smarter

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 30 September, 2020, 17:37Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

This is smart business. Workplace is not a social experiment it is work, and if people want to intertwine personal activism with their work day an employer is free to ask them to move on. No one is required to work at coin base

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Making Machine Learning for Fraud Detection work harder, and smarter, [Webinar] Making Mac[Webinar] Making Machine Learning for Fraud Detection work harder, and smarter

Trending

Related News
Coinbase mulls listing - Reuters
/crypto

Coinbase mulls listing - Reuters

PayPal commits $550m to black and minority businesses and communities
/inclusion

PayPal commits $550m to black and minority businesses and communities

Coinbase raises $300m at $8bn valuation

30 Oct 2018

Trending

  1. PayPal and Capital One vets launch One banking app

  2. Open banking product usage surges in UK

  3. UOB taps Visa API to simplify digital payments

  4. EU proposes first set of rules for crypto assets

  5. Ant launches blockchain-based cross-border trade platform

Research
See all papers »
Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions