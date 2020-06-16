Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Start ups

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Monzo closes funding round at 40% discount

Monzo closes funding round at 40% discount

UK challenger Monzo has sealed a £60 million funding round at a valuation of £1.25 billion - a 40% discount on its previous sky high pricetag of £2 billion.

First reported by Business Insider, the downround reflects a waning investor appetite for pouring funds into loss-making fintech startups, particularly in the crowded challenger bank segment.

Monzo remains the fastest growing app-only bank in the UK, with some four million customers on the books. The downgrade on its valuation is likely to be reflected in other fintech Unicorns that rely heavily on large marketing expenditures and discounted pricing to generate growth.

Monzo has been cutting jobs and furloughing staff in an effort to stem the damage from the pandemic. Earlier this month it axed a further 120 jobs, hitting around eight per cent of the UK-based startup's workforce. They are separate from the 295 positions which were furloughed in March and the 165 redundancies associated with the planned closure of a Las Vegas customer support office.

The shake-up has also seen Monzo chief Tom Blomfield make way for banking veteran TS Anil as the firm strives to reach a target of becoming cash-flow positive in 2021.

Investors in the new round, include Swiss fund Reference Capital and Vanderbilt University alongside existing investors Y Combinator, Accel, Thrive Capital, and Passion Capital.

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Start ups

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Real Time Payments: Innovation in an accelerating instant world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[EBAday Online Webinar] Advanced Data Analytics: A 360 degree view of payments, [EBAday Online Webin[EBAday Online Webinar] Advanced Data Analytics: A 360 degree view of payments

Trending Stories

Related News
Coronavirus-hit Monzo to cut up to 120 jobs
/people

Coronavirus-hit Monzo to cut up to 120 jobs

Monzo's Blomfield quits as CEO to become president
/people

Monzo's Blomfield quits as CEO to become president

Monzo seeks fresh funding as Covid-19 decimates valuation

15 May

Monzo applies for US banking licence

23 Apr

165 jobs go as Monzo shuts Las Vegas customer support office

09 Apr

Monzo and Starling furlough some employees

31 Mar

Revolut and Monzo refute rumours of imminent collapse; Revolut launches in US

24 Mar

Trending

  1. DBS customers can now see what they may look like when they reach retirement age

  2. Santander to hire 3000 techies this year

  3. JPMorgan Chase to debut digital receipt management

  4. Bankrupt fintech founders win seed round to help other SMEs avoid invoice management trap

  5. Affirm launches savings account

Research
See all papers »
Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020