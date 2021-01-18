Data security player Qohash raises C$8m

Canadian data security outfit Qohash has raised C$8 million ahead of schedule thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic forcing a remote work revolution that has seen businesses scramble to secure staffers' devices.

In the last year, tens of millions of workers around the world have begun to telecommute, many using personal, unsecured computers that have proved a tempting target for hackers.



Qohash's answer is an SaaS platform that allows companies to monitor sensitive data flow between employees and their personal computers and accounts to detect high-risk situations in real-time.



Already working with some major financial institutions, the company says it will use proceeds of the funding round - led by Fintop Capital - to expand across North America and accelerate commercialisation.



