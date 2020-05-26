Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
Remote working drives big changes in cyber programmes

Financial services firms had to make dramatic changes to their cybersecurity programmes to cope with the rapid shift to remote working due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a survey shows.

The Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC) polled 871 cybersecurity professionals on which trends driven by the pandemic had the most impact on their programmes.

Remote working was cited by three quarters of respondents, while 11% said third party risk concerns led to dramatic change. Digital banking tools were ready to securely handle a huge increase in volume as only three per cent of respondents saw these tools driving significant programme changes.

As for the future, 46% reported their financial institution is likely to invest more in cybersecurity post-pandemic.

Steve Silberstein, CEO, FS-ISAC, says: "As the effects of this pandemic continue to unfold, CISOs and cybersecurity teams are constantly adapting their cybersecurity programs to meet a new reality that is everything but normal."

