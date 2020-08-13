Remote working specialist Deel launches in Europe

As companies around the world switch to remote working during the Covid-19 crisis, startup Deel is launching in Europe its online platform to simplify the process of hiring and paying staffers around the world.

Firms are experiencing the benefits of remote working during the pandemic but, Deel notes, there are obstacle to employing people around the world - tax forms, labour laws, minimum wage and work permits are different for every country, resulting in expensive legal work.



In addition, many companies aren’t set up to manage international payroll, as employees want to be paid in their own currency via their preferred payment method. This can make paying remote workers expensive, with high international transfer fees, poor exchange rates and a large administrative overhead.



Deel's answer is a platform where companies can hire and pay remote workers in over 100 currencies, anywhere, without worrying about local laws, complex tax systems or international payroll.



Already live in the US, the platform is launching in Europe this week, with Netherlands-based file sharing outfit WeTransfer a client.



