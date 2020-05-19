Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ABN Amro

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ABN Amro shelves investment app

ABN Amro shelves investment app

ABN Amro is to put its Kendu investment app out to pasture after failing to gain sufficient traction with customers.

Kendu, an app allowing users to make investments from as little as EUR50, was introduced in April 2019.

In a statement, the bank says: "As Kendu has not caught on enough to continue operating viably, ABN AMRO has decided to shelve the app. Kendu will continue to manage its clients’ investments until 15 June. After this date, it will sell the investments and clients will be eligible for full compensation of any losses incurred. If clients sell their investments themselves through the Kendu app before 15 June, they will not receive any compensation for the investments sold."

The Dutch bank has not had much luck in the digital wealth management space. In April last year it pulled out of the robo advisory market, shutting down its online wealth management business, Prospery, in Germany after failing to attract sufficient clients.

Related Companies

ABN Amro

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

ABN Amro

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty, [Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Th[Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty

Trending Stories

Related News
ABN Amro shuts down half of its ATM estate in response to escalating violence

ABN Amro shuts down half of its ATM estate in response to escalating violence

ABN Amro to shut down Android wallet app

ABN Amro to shut down Android wallet app

ABN Amro doubles down on fintech venture fund

20 Nov 2019

ABN Amro's Moneyou offloads Belgian savings portfolio

01 Aug 2019

ABN Amro shuts down German digital wealth manager Prospery

02 Apr 2019

ABN Amro sells majority stake in mortgage admin business to Infosys

29 Mar 2019

Trending

  1. Tencent rolls out credit scoring system - report

  2. Monzo seeks fresh funding as Covid-19 decimates valuation

  3. British Business Bank approves new lenders for Bounce Back loans

  4. Open Banking Europe publishes draft signature standards for bank APIs

  5. Deutsche Bank restarts redundancy programme; views Covid as cost-cutting opportunity

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?