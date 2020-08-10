ABN Amro unveils Tikkie Check for restaurant payments

ABN Amro has updated its Tikkie payments app to let users pay the bill in bars and restaurants with their smartphone without interacting with waitstaff.

When settling the bill, Tikkie Check lets customers scan the QR code on the table, enter the table number, leave a tip if desired, pay the cheque and leave. After paying, customers can download the receipt and split the bill via Tikkie.



ABN Amro says the system has proved popular during trials, with 85% of customers saying Tikkie Check is faster than the normal process, and 91% of waitstaff also saying it's faster and easier.



