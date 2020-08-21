Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Lunar Way joins Nordic API Gateway roster

Lunar Way joins Nordic API Gateway roster

Nordic challenger bank Lunar Way is to introduce account aggregation and payment inititation features using technology from Nordic API Gateway.

In the coming months, Lunar is set to activate multi-banking features and enable payments across Denmark, Sweden and Norway for its more than 170,000 users. Customers will be able to not only view but also move money between accounts, as well as pay bills from accounts from other banks, in one app.

Joachim Strøjer Hansen, CPO of Lunar, says: “We have a strong ambition to create a financial super app to let our users manage all their finances across banks in one place and become the go-to interface for handling everything related to our users’ financial life.”

The partnership will soon be pushed live to all Lunar customers in Denmark, with Sweden and Norway to follow.

The Nordic API Gateway platform is currently in use at Danske Bank, DNB, Jyske Bank, OP Financial Group, and Pleo and plans to roll out to 17 European countries during 2020.

