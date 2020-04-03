Nordic challenger Lunar scoops EUR20 million in new funding

Nordic challenger bank Lunar has raised EUR 20 million in additional funding.

In August 2019, Lunar raised €26 million in fresh capital and was granted a full European banking licence by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.



The latest investment - led by Seed Capital, with participation from Greyhound, Socii, and Augustinus - is an extension to that Series B financing, bringing total funding for this round to EUR46 million.



Today, Lunar has over 130,000 users operating in Denmark, Norway and Sweden and 120 employees in the Nordics.



Lunar has also announced the appointment of Ole Mahrt, Monzo’s former head of product to its board of directors.



In a statement, the firm says: "Looking ahead Lunar will introduce new products and features in all Nordic markets and move forward with our promise of becoming a full alternative to traditional banks."