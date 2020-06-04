Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Lunar launches account for teens

Nordic challenger bank Lunar has launched an account and card designed to help teenagers better manage their money.

The app, specifically for 15 to 17 year olds, offers a basic account and card, spend overview, saving goals, budget tools, instant notifications and free transfers and payments.

By targeting teens, Lunar is hoping to secure a pipeline of lucrative adult customers, building up its base of 150,000 users throughout the Nordics.

Peter Smith, CEO, Lunar, says: "Learning to manage your own money as +15 is is a core skill that will benefit you for the rest of your life.

"Our aim is to show that responsible money management can be fun and inspirational, and when our younger users turn 18, we are here to guide them further with our full product palette."

