Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/financial crime

News and resources on financial crime, including fraud, scams, Anti Money Laundering and Know Your Customer.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ING UBS

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking Retail banking People

Keywords

Legal Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Prosecutors investigate UBS boss over ING money laundering case

Prosecutors investigate UBS boss over ING money laundering case

A Dutch court has ordered a criminal investigation into UBS CEO Ralph Hamers' role in a money laundering scandal at his previous employer, ING.

Hamers was ING's CEO in 2018 when the bank paid EUR775 million to settle claims that it failed to identify money laundering and other criminal activities by its clients.

The Hague Appeals Court upheld the settlement this week but noted that no individuals have faced consequences for the problems.

Therefore, it has ordered prosecutors to investigate Hamers, saying: “The court considers it important that in public criminal proceedings the standard is confirmed that managers of a bank do not go unpunished if they have actually led prohibited conduct.”

UBS says Hamers will continue as its boss, a position he only took up a month ago. He was hired, says the Swiss firm, after an extensive due diligence process, including in relation to the money laundering case.

ING has recently been in the news in relation to another money laundering scandal. Last month Payvision, a payments firm owned by the Dutch lender, was dubbed the "Netherlands Wirecard".

The European Funds Recovery Initiative is seeking EUR7 million in restitution for victims of boiler room scams which were processed by Payvision. The not-for-profit has also filed a money launching complaint to the Dutch central bank.

Related Companies

ING UBS

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking Retail banking People

Keywords

Legal Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [White Paper] Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industr[New Impact Study] Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Trending

Related News
Global money laundering crackdown leads to 422 arrests
/crime

Global money laundering crackdown leads to 422 arrests

ING-owned Payvision branded as the "Netherlands Wirecard" by EFRI
/payments

ING-owned Payvision branded as the "Netherlands Wirecard" by EFRI

Westpac hit with record fine for AML breaches

24 Sep

FinCen leaks throw doubt on banks' AML efforts

21 Sep

Dutch banks join forces to tackle money laundering

18 Sep 2019

ING acquires a majority stake in Payvision

29 Jan 2018

Trending

  1. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai: ‘Online has been a lifeline in Southeast Asia’

  2. HSBC appoints Steven Van Wyk Group CIO

  3. Bank of England called to account over &#163;50 billion in missing banknotes

  4. Microsoft’s Satya Nadella on how to build partnerships ‘beyond two ships passing in the night’

  5. TransferWise to make 750 hires

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Core Banking 2020

The Future of Core Banking 2020

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem