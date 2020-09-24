Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/financial crime

News and resources on financial crime, including fraud, scams, Anti Money Laundering and Know Your Customer.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Westpac

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Payments Regulation & Compliance Security Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Legal Money Laundering Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Westpac hit with record fine for AML breaches

Westpac hit with record fine for AML breaches

Australian bank Westpac has become the latest institution to fall foul of anti-money laundering rules after it was slapped with a record fine of A$1.3bn ($0.9bn) by the Australian regulator.

The penalty is a result of a court action last year from the financial intelligence agency Austrac that accused Westpac of breaching its AML and counter terrorist financing (CTF) regulations more than 23m times. Austrac also alleged that some of these breaches were linked to cases of child exploitation.

The record penalty, which is still subject to final approval from the federal court, also exceeds the A$900m that Westpac had set aside for the case.

Part of the reason for this is that Westpac also admitted to additional contraventions of AML and CTF rules following the original allegations in November. Notably, the bank conceded that there were an additional 250 customers that made transactions consistent with child exploitation, as opposed to the 12 originally stated. 

Following the imposition of the fine, Westpac's new chief executive Peter King issued a fulsome apology for the bank's past actions. “We are committed to fixing the issues to ensure that these mistakes do not happen again,” he said.

“This has been my number one priority. We have also closed down relevant products and reported all relevant historical transactions,” added King 

Meanwhile Austrac chief executive Nicole Rose said the proposed penalty “reflects the serious and systemic nature of Westpac’s non-compliance”.

“Westpac’s failure to implement effective transaction monitoring programs, and its failure to submit IFTI [international funds transfer instruction] reports to Austrac and apply enhanced customer due diligence in relation to suspicious transactions, meant Austrac and law enforcement were missing critical intelligence to support police investigations.”

The news follows the leak earlier this week of AML reports to a US treasury department that suggest some of the world's leading banks continued to work with counterparties even after their transactions had been reported as suspicious. 

Related Companies

Westpac

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Payments Regulation & Compliance Security Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Legal Money Laundering Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Leveraging Real-Time Data to Improve Efficiencies and Build Revenue Streams, [Webinar] Lev[Webinar] Leveraging Real-Time Data to Improve Efficiencies and Build Revenue Streams

Trending

Related News
FinCen leaks throw doubt on banks' AML efforts
/crime

FinCen leaks throw doubt on banks' AML efforts

Westpac to send branch staff real-time scam alerts
/security

Westpac to send branch staff real-time scam alerts

Westpac worries deepen on child abuse allegations

12 Jun

Westpac chief Hartzer quits over money laundering scandal

26 Nov 2019

Westpac faces hefty fines for breaching anti-money laundering rules

20 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. The fintech barbarians are no longer at the gate - they’ve been invited inside

  2. FinCen leaks throw doubt on banks&#39; AML efforts

  3. Aussie startup unveils open banking-powered corporate credit card

  4. Deutsche Bank to close 20% of German branches

  5. EU could force Apple to open up iPhone NFC functionality

Research
See all papers »
Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions