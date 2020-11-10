Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ING Payvision

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Financial Crime
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ING-owned Payvision branded as the &quot;Netherlands Wirecard&quot; by EFRI

ING-owned Payvision branded as the "Netherlands Wirecard" by EFRI

The European Funds Recovery Initiative (EFRI) is seeking €7 million in restitution for victims of boiler room scams which were processed by ING-owned Payvision, a company the Viennese not-for-profit brands as the "Netherlands Wirecard".

Billing Payvision as a "huge payment service provider for the scamming industry" the EFRI has produced a stack of documents from legal proceedings against boiler room operatives that appear to show close links to former Payvision CEO Rudolph Booker.

The EFRI alleges that prior to its acquisition by ING, Payvision knowingly processed £131 million pounds in payments that were generated from investment scams. ING terminated it contracts with the fraudulent brands identified by the EFRI in December 2018.

The campaigning group is seeking restitution on behalf of 232 European investors who collectively lost €75 million to the scammers. The EFRI has written to Payvision demanding more than €7 million in compensation, representing the fees the firm charged for processing the fraudulent payments.

It has also filed a money laundering complaint to the Dutch central bank.

"In our opinion Payvision is Netherland´s Wirecard - a company helping scammers in big style fraud," states the claim.

ING says it is aware of the allegations and will not comment on a case that is undergoing legal merit assessments.

Digital payments will be discussed in depth at EBAday 2020. For delegate passes, register now and join leaders from across Europe's payments ecosystem as EBAday addresses 'The Turning Point in Payments Transformation'.

Related Companies

ING Payvision

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Financial Crime
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: EBAday 2020 - The Turning Point in Payments Transformation | 24-26 November - Register Now

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Annual Payments Survey Report 2020] Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive,,[Annual Payments Survey Report 2020] Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Trending

Related News
German supervisory regime lambasted over Wirecard collapse
/regulation

German supervisory regime lambasted over Wirecard collapse

Marsalek joins Interpol's 'Most Wanted' ranks
/payments

Marsalek joins Interpol's 'Most Wanted' ranks

Wirecard AG files for insolvency

25 Jun

ING acquires a majority stake in Payvision

29 Jan 2018

Trending

  1. HSBC to launch Transferwise rival

  2. Google app enables banks to lock Android devices over credit defaults

  3. ING to shed 1000 jobs; reins in digital banking ambitions

  4. Spanish banks lead development of blockchain-based digital ID model

  5. Lloyds Bank partners Demica to roll out supply chain finance platform

Research
See all papers »
Digital Transformation Accelerated

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry