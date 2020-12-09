TransferWise to make 750 hires

Online money transfer firm TransferWise plans to add 750 jobs over the next six months, equivalent to more than a third of its current workforce.

The news follows a successful period for the UK-based firm which announced a 70% growth in revenue over the last financial year to £302.6 million. The 10-year old company also doubled its profits from £10.1 to £20.4m in the 12 months up to March 31 and also saw its customer base exceed nine million earlier this year.

The biggest intake of employees will be in the UK with 175 new positions to be added.

It was also announced this month that TransferWise would expand its London headquarters, the Tea Building in Shoreditch. The company has committed to a five year lease from 2023 and increased its office space by 54% to not only account for additional staff but also greater space within the office.

In the wake of the pandemic and the mass move to home working, TransferWise is adopting a new hybrid model for its staff and has extended its remote working policy from 30 to 90 days.

TransferWise founder and chief executive described the recruitment drive as "just the beginning" adding that the company needs "a lot of help beyind our current team of 2,200 people to achieve our mission of money without borders".

