Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

TransferWise

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
TransferWise wins restricted banking licence in Australia

TransferWise wins restricted banking licence in Australia

TransferWise has been granted a licence to gain direct access to Australia's real-time payment system by the country's Prudential Regulatory Authority.

Under the licence, TransferWise will be able to provide purchased payment facilities, as a "limited authorised deposit-taking institution".

The UK-based currency transfer company will join PayPal as the second non-bank to gain direct access to Australia's real-time payments network. TransferWise says it now intends to apply for a settlement account with the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The move will reduce TransferWise's cost of doing business in Australia, freeing up funds otherwise paid to intermediaries to connect to the network.

TransferWise was the first non-bank to get access to the UK's faster payments system, including a settlement account with the Bank of England.

The company is also looking to be one of the first non-banks to connects to the Singapore Fast network, after the country's central bank today confirmed that it would open up direct access to the nation's real-time payment plumbing to non-bank financial institutions (NFIs).

Finextra’s The Future of Payments report explores how new business models, new operating models and new forms of collaboration are the catalyst for the 2020 payments ecosystem. Click here to download.

Related Companies

TransferWise

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to adopt a secure & agile approach to enable digital channel growth

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[White Paper] Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux, [White Paper] Paving the[White Paper] Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Trending

Related News
Singapore opens faster payment plumbing to non-banks
/payments

Singapore opens faster payment plumbing to non-banks

TransferWise hits $5bn valuation
/payments

TransferWise hits $5bn valuation

TransferWise for Banks lands in US

26 Sep 2019

TransferWise nets first big EU bank customer

04 Jun 2018

Trending

  1. ECB warns the future of money is at stake as Facebook preps January crypto launch

  2. Nets and Worldline take stakes in bank-backed rival to Visa and Mastercard

  3. Sopra Steria to take multi-million euro hit on ransomware attack

  4. UBS introduces credit card made from corn

  5. Former Goldman CIO Elisha Wiesel joins The Floor

Research
See all papers »
Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem

The Future of Payments 2020

The Future of Payments 2020