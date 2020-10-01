Big banks invest in BioCatch

Barclays, Citi, HSBC and National Australia Bank have invested $20 million in Israeli behavioral biometrics company BioCatch, topping up a Series C funding round.

The money brings BioCatch's Series C round to $168 million as it seeks to broaden its product offerings and to move into new industry verticals such as e-commerce.



The four banks, along with long-time investor American Express, are also joining a new BioCatch innovation board, which will meet regularly to develop new ways to "leverage and scale the unique attributes of behaviour".



Hilda Jenkins, head of customer, digital channels and platforms across mobile, web and API, Barclays, says: "BioCatch is unique in focusing on behaviour as a predictive tool to prevent online fraud and as a result can draw on a comprehensive data set to keep people safe.



"We’re looking forward to working with BioCatch and the innovation board members to further protect our customers and come up with innovative ways to stop fraud."