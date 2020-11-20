Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

EBAday REAL TIME PAYMENTS Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EBAday 2020: Correspondent banking is faced with a paradox

EBAday 2020: Correspondent banking is faced with a paradox

Correspondent banking is faced with a paradox: while connections are declining, volumes are growing. Banks must adapt to meet future client demands and deal with the massive changes on the horizon.

Financial institutions have invigorated their correspondent banking model over the past few years, partnering with SWIFT and others to develop better end-to-end service levels and faster delays to drive out old inefficiencies.

Payments network created by companies like TransferWise and Ripple continue to challenge the status quo. Can they further reduce costs and complications for financial services firms without the reliance on correspondence banks? How will correspondent banks address these developments in order to maintain relevance and weather the storms that lie ahead?

Join our digital platform for EBAday 2020 on 24-26 November to discuss, debate and hear about the latest products and services that will shape the industry in the years ahead.

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

EBAday REAL TIME PAYMENTS Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Annual Payments Survey Report 2020] Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Re-imagining Risk Modelling, Register Now!, Re-imagining Risk Modelling, Register Now!, Re-imaginingRe-imagining Risk Modelling, Register Now!

Trending

Related News
EBAday 2020: ISO 20022 driving harmonisation and fostering competition in banking, payments and fint
/payments

EBAday 2020: ISO 20022 driving harmonisation and fostering competition in banking, payments and fint

EBAday 2020: payments innovation on fire
/payments

EBAday 2020: payments innovation on fire

EBAday 2020: Chris Skinner announced as challenge speaker

30 Oct

Trending

  1. FCA issues warning on unauthorised fintech Lanistar

  2. PwC spins out fintech unit

  3. Lloyds to close 56 branches

  4. Mastercard adds A2A functionality for business payments

  5. Google Pay gets major overhaul

Research
See all papers »
Accelerating Enterprise-Wide Innovation with Cloud Migration and Data Governance

Accelerating Enterprise-Wide Innovation with Cloud Migration and Data Governance

The Future of Identity 2020

The Future of Identity 2020

Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets