EBAday 2020: Chris Skinner announced as challenge speaker

EBAday 2020: Chris Skinner announced as challenge speaker

EBAday 2020 has been injected with a healthy dose of energy and controversy with the announcement that Chris Skinner will be appearing as the keynote challenge speaker.

The self-proclaimed ‘Troublemaker’ is known to be outspoken about all things fintech and has never been shy about airing his unconventional views.

In his own words, Skinner likes to “shake the tree”. He is also the author of Doing Digital, published in April 2020, which unpicks the challenges of digital transformation for incumbent banks, using the successes of JPMorgan, BBVA and DBS amongst others as case studies.

Skinner’s views will make for an interesting, thought provoking and memorable speech on how to harness the digital transformation of the Covid era.

Join our digital platform on 24-26 November to discuss, debate and hear about the latest trends that will shape the industry in the years ahead.

