Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

EBA Clearing Finextra

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Cryptocurrency Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain EBAday Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EBAday 2020: payments innovation on fire

EBAday 2020: payments innovation on fire

Visa recently launched its Tap to Phone technology, enabling Android handsets to accept NFC payments via an app which will allow users to accept contactless payments within minutes of download. This is now live in parts of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, APAC and Latin America with the US to follow in 2021.

Some believe that such technology will help millions of small and micro businesses quickly access the digital economy, prevent lost sales and improve cash flow, as the world increasingly turns to digital payments amidst Covid-19.

Payments for consumer and business goods and services evolve constantly with options extending from cards to mobile phones to wearables and more. With this comes an increased need for security to ensure transactions are continued to be carried out safely. Multi-factor authentication now comes as a standard, with facial recognition or fingerprint reception being incorporated into verification methods.

Beyond these type of transactions, stablecoins and central bank-issued digital currencies (CBDCs) have the potential to transform further how banks, businesses and individuals send and receive money domestically and internationally. Whatever the fate of Facebook’s much-hyped Libra project, it has certainly lit a fire under the mainstream financial world and challenged what payments should look like in the new age.

Join our digital platform for EBAday 2020 on 24-26 November to discuss, debate and hear about the latest products and services that will shape the industry in the years ahead.

Related Companies

EBA Clearing Finextra

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Cryptocurrency Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain EBAday Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Open Banking: Is attack the best form of defence?, [On-Demand Webinar] Open Bank[On-Demand Webinar] Open Banking: Is attack the best form of defence?

Trending

Related News
EBAday 2020: Fraud and cybersecurity - hitting the moving target
/security

EBAday 2020: Fraud and cybersecurity - hitting the moving target

EBAday 2020: Open Banking – where do we go from here?
/retail

EBAday 2020: Open Banking – where do we go from here?

Real-time payments - seize the momentum at EBAday 2020

02 Oct

Trending

  1. HSBC to launch Transferwise rival

  2. Will China be the world&#39;s first cashless society?

  3. Wipro to acquire Finastra partner Encore Theme

  4. Soci&#233;t&#233; G&#233;n&#233;rale CIO: how BaaS is future-proofing banking business models

  5. BBVA demonstrates safety of new blank payment cards in public display

Research
See all papers »
Digital Transformation Accelerated

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry