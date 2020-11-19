Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Daylight

Channels

Payments Start ups Retail banking Financial inclusion

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Daylight launches LGBT+ digital banking platform

Daylight launches LGBT+ digital banking platform

Daylight, a new digital banking platform built for the 30-million-plus Americans that identify as LGBT+, has struck deals with Visa and Marqeta ahead of its launch.

Led by LGBT+ entrepreneurs and co-founders Rob Curtis and Billie Simmons, Daylight says it is the first banking platform designed specifically to improve financial equality and inclusion for the community.

The company plans to begin a beta phase with a few hundred customers in December before expanding across the US.

Customers will get a Visa prepaid card in their preferred name, even it it does not math their legal ID; financial tools to improve spending habits with the ability to customise goals and share them with the Daylight member community; a personalised feed of expert financial advice; and the opportunity to make direct donations to LGBT+ aligned charities.

Curtis says that while many companies are now "performatively supporting" LGBT+ people, they are not serving their unique needs. Overall, says Daylight, the community has accumulated higher debt on average due to pre-existing conditions, lower insurance levels, HIV management needs, and transition costs.

"While it’s wonderful that financial service companies join us in Pride marches, too few have absorbed our community’s critical challenges with banking or applied end-to-end systemic solutions tailored to the community’s unique life events,” says Curtis.

The product is built on Marqeta's issuing platform and Daylight is also joining Visa's fintech Fast Track programme, giving it access to the reach, capabilities and security of VisaNet.

Terry Angelos, SVP and global head of fintech, Visa, says: “By partnering with companies like Daylight, we are working to create a more inclusive and accessible financial ecosystem, and will remain committed to creating offerings for those who have long been underrepresented in this sector.”

While Daylight is an LGBT+ first, it is part of a growing trend of fintech startups targeting underserved part of American society. In October, Citi teamed up with Mastercard to begin offering transgender and non-binary people the ability to use their chosen name on eligible credit cards.

Meanwhile, in recent months two outfits - Tenth and Greenwood - have unveiled digital banking platforms aimed at Black and Latinx communities and tackling the wealth gap that they face.

Related Companies

Daylight

Channels

Payments Start ups Retail banking Financial inclusion

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Prioritising real-time payments today, not tomorrow

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Payments Modernisation: Interoperability fuels the transformation of Cross-Border Payments, PaymentsRegister for the webinar - Payments Modernisation: Interoperability fuels the transformation of Cross-Border Payments

Trending

Related News
Digital bank Tenth targets Black America
/inclusion

Digital bank Tenth targets Black America

Urban One account rewards users for shopping at black-owned merchants
/startups

Urban One account rewards users for shopping at black-owned merchants

Citi issues 'True Name' cards

19 Oct

Greenwood raises $3m for digital banking platform for Blacks and Latinx

08 Oct

Mastercard to issue 'True Name' cards for transgender community

09 Jul

PayPal pulls plans to build new facility in Charlotte over LGBT rights

05 Apr 2016

ANZ comes out...as GAYNZ

22 Feb 2016

Trending

  1. PwC spins out fintech unit

  2. Mastercard adds A2A functionality for business payments

  3. FCA issues warning on unauthorised fintech Lanistar

  4. Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire Trading Technologies

  5. Vocalink wins Canadian clearing and settlement system contract

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Identity 2020

The Future of Identity 2020

Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Digital Transformation Accelerated