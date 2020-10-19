Citi issues 'True Name' cards

Citi has teamed up with Mastercard to begin offering transgender and non-binary people the ability to use their chosen name on eligible credit cards.

Eligible existing customers can now request a new credit card, which displays their chosen name. In addition, within weeks customers will be able to be addressed by their chosen name when they call the bank and also across online and mobile access points.



Mastercard first released 'True Name' cards in the US last year, giving people - particularly those from LGBTQ+ community - the opportunity to reflect their preferred identity on their cards.



Carla Hassan, chief marketing officer, Citi, says: "We’re incredibly proud to launch the True Name feature, through our relationship with Mastercard, because we strongly believe that our customers should have the opportunity to be called by the name that represents who they really are."

