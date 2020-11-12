Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

RailsBank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Railsbank raises $37m

Railsbank raises $37m

Banking-as-a-Service platform Railsbank has raised $37 million in a funding round led by MiddleGame Ventures and Ventura Capital.

Anthos Capital, Global Brains, Clocktower Technology Ventures, Moneta VC, Mitsui Fudosan and Firestartr joined the round, the proceeds of which will be used to fuel London-based Railsbank's geographic and product expansion.

The most immediate target is the US, where the firm is launching a Credit Card as a Service (CCaaS) offering designed to make it faster and cheaper for fintechs and brands to launch into the $3.8 trillion American credit card market.

The raise comes after a busy few months for Railsbank, which saw the open banking pioneer secure an investment from Visa and acquire the UK arm of disgraced Germany payments processor Wirecard.

Mo El Husseiny, Ventura Capital, says: "We expect Railsbank to be the category winner in Banking as a Service due to their beautifully scalable global business model and the winning client interviews we have initiated."

Digital payments will be discussed in depth at EBAday 2020. For delegate passes, register now and join leaders from across Europe's payments ecosystem as EBAday addresses 'The Turning Point in Payments Transformation'.

Related Companies

RailsBank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Annual Payments Survey Report 2020] Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Unlocking the Value of Data in Wealth Management, [Webinar] Unlocking the Value of Data in[Webinar] Unlocking the Value of Data in Wealth Management

Trending

Related News
Why Railsbank wants to make lemonade from the Wirecard fiasco
/regulation

Why Railsbank wants to make lemonade from the Wirecard fiasco

Railsbank closes in on Wirecard UK deal
/payments

Railsbank closes in on Wirecard UK deal

Railsbank bids for Wirecard UK

21 Aug

Railsbank arrives in the US

10 Jul

Visa invests in Railsbank

08 Apr

Nigel Verdon rides the rails with banking-as-a-platform startup

31 Oct 2016

Trending

  1. HSBC to launch Transferwise rival

  2. Google app enables banks to lock Android devices over credit defaults

  3. ING-owned Payvision branded as the &quot;Netherlands Wirecard&quot; by EFRI

  4. Experian lets Brits use Netflix subscriptions to boost credit scores

  5. Open banking – an open shop but empty shelves

Research
See all papers »
Digital Transformation Accelerated

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry