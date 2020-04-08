Visa invests in Railsbank

London-based open banking and regtech platform Railsbank has topped up its Series A funding round with investments from Visa and Japanese VC Global Brain.

Railsbank picked up $10 million in September 2019 for its Series A. The size of the new investments has not been disclosed but is in the millions of dollars, according to TechCrunch.



In addition to the money, Visa has agreed a five-year partnership with Railsbank to help push its services in Southeast Asia. Railsbank has also become a Visa principal issuing member.



The startup, led by Currencycloud founder Nigel Verdon, recently opened a Singapore office to lead the effort to bring its platform of APIs for banking, payments and compliance services to Asia.



Global Brain says it sees "huge potential" in the open banking technology: "Corporates, especially in Asia, are more willing to have banking services and Railsbank can provide them with a turnkey solution for this."

Visa's interest in Railsbank comes sharply on the heels of a commercial agreement and investment in Hong Kong-based business account startup Neat.