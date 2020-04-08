Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa RailsBank

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking Developer

Keywords

Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa invests in Railsbank

Visa invests in Railsbank

London-based open banking and regtech platform Railsbank has topped up its Series A funding round with investments from Visa and Japanese VC Global Brain.

Railsbank picked up $10 million in September 2019 for its Series A. The size of the new investments has not been disclosed but is in the millions of dollars, according to TechCrunch.

In addition to the money, Visa has agreed a five-year partnership with Railsbank to help push its services in Southeast Asia. Railsbank has also become a Visa principal issuing member.

The startup, led by Currencycloud founder Nigel Verdon, recently opened a Singapore office to lead the effort to bring its platform of APIs for banking, payments and compliance services to Asia.

Global Brain says it sees "huge potential" in the open banking technology: "Corporates, especially in Asia, are more willing to have banking services and Railsbank can provide them with a turnkey solution for this."

Visa's interest in Railsbank comes sharply on the heels of a commercial agreement and investment in Hong Kong-based business account startup Neat.

Related Companies

Visa RailsBank

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking Developer

Keywords

Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Big Data: Empowering Banks to Drive Customer-Centricity, [On-Demand Webinar] Big[On-Demand Webinar] Big Data: Empowering Banks to Drive Customer-Centricity

Trending Stories

Related News
Starling Bank connects with Railsbank

Starling Bank connects with Railsbank

RailsBank raises $1.2 million in funding

RailsBank raises $1.2 million in funding

Nigel Verdon rides the rails with banking-as-a-platform startup

31 Oct 2016

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/new york, ny - usa

Sales Director, North America - Collateral Management Solutions (New York, covering North America)

Competitive

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Nationwide to close down branches and disconnect call centres over weekends

  2. Payments revenue to enter negative territory

  3. Curve introduces numberless cards

  4. Rush to digitisation will see fintech sector flourish post-Covid-19

  5. Banking industry sets out vision for EU payments market

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?