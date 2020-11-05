WhatsApp cleared to launch payments service in India

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has finally gotten the greenlight to launch its payments service in India.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has given WhatsApp approval to go live on the country's United Payments Interface (UPI). WhatsApp can expand its UPI userbase gradually, starting with 20 million users.



WhatsApp began testing P2P payments in India in 2018 but has, until now, struggled to secure clearance for a full launch.



The company has hundreds of millions of users in India but is facing a crowded payments market with stiff competition from Google Pay, Walmart's PhonePe and local outfit Paytm.



The NPCI decision comes shortly after the Competition Commission of India dismissed a case accusing WhatsApp of abusing its dominate market position in messaging to move into the country's payments space.



Earlier this year, the firm launched payments in Brazil only to be shut down by the central bank within ten days over competition issues.