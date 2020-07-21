Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
Bank of the West launches new account to combat climate change

Bank of the West is launching a checking account in partnership with 1% for the Planet, that helps consumers to combat climate change

The account features a carbon tracking tool that details the carbon footprint of every purchase made and a biodegradable card.

In addition one percent of net revenues generated from the account will be donated to environmental non-profit organisations focused on creating a healthier planet. The first recipient of any funds generated by the initiative will be Protect Our Winters (POW).

“When you talk about climate change people are often at a loss as to what they can do personally to effect change,” says Ben Stuart, CMO at Bank of the West. “The 1% for the Planet Account allows consumers not only to bank with a group that is progressive on energy policy and is striving to meet the demands of the Paris Accord, but also that donates one percent of the account’s revenue to address climate change at no cost to the consumer.”

