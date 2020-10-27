Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

IBM Financial Services Westpac

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Westpac rolls out customer complaint resolution system

Westpac rolls out customer complaint resolution system

Australian bank Westpac has enlisted IBM to help build a complaint resolution platform that is now being rolled out to more than 15,000 customer-facing employees.

Built using IBM’s Enterprise Case Manager architecture, the Resolve platform will consolidate the bank’s web of nine ageing complaints systems and “lock in” operational improvements.

In a pilot phase since July, Resolve will now be accessible to 15,000 staffers via an “intuitive” system making it simpler for branch and contact centre staff to log and resolve complaints, says Westpac.

From next year, customers will have direct access via online banking, enabling them to log and track their complaint as it progresses to resolution. Over time, the bank says AI will help navigate bankers or customers through “guided resolutions”.

Lisa Pogonoski, GM, customer solutions, Westpac, says: "This is a huge opportunity to significantly improve customers’ experiences, get all of our people onto the same system, have one single view of complaints and one source of data."

Related Companies

IBM Financial Services Westpac

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Embrace the new normal on the EBAday digital platform

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets, [New Impact St[New Impact Study] The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Trending

Related News
Westpac hit with record fine for AML breaches
/crime

Westpac hit with record fine for AML breaches

Westpac to send branch staff real-time scam alerts
/security

Westpac to send branch staff real-time scam alerts

Westpac hires new IT head

28 Jul

The WFH hub is here to stay - Westpac

17 Jun

Westpac hit by defections of CIO and consumer banking chief

19 May

Meet Wendy, Westpac’s latest AI recruit

21 Apr

Trending

  1. Sopra Steria falls victim to ransomware attack

  2. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  3. Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

  4. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  5. Ripple weighs move to London over XRP&#39;s security status

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020