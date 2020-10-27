Westpac rolls out customer complaint resolution system

Australian bank Westpac has enlisted IBM to help build a complaint resolution platform that is now being rolled out to more than 15,000 customer-facing employees.

Built using IBM’s Enterprise Case Manager architecture, the Resolve platform will consolidate the bank’s web of nine ageing complaints systems and “lock in” operational improvements.In a pilot phase since July, Resolve will now be accessible to 15,000 staffers via an “intuitive” system making it simpler for branch and contact centre staff to log and resolve complaints, says Westpac.From next year, customers will have direct access via online banking, enabling them to log and track their complaint as it progresses to resolution. Over time, the bank says AI will help navigate bankers or customers through “guided resolutions”.Lisa Pogonoski, GM, customer solutions, Westpac, says: "This is a huge opportunity to significantly improve customers’ experiences, get all of our people onto the same system, have one single view of complaints and one source of data."