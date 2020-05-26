Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Calibra rebrands as Novi in preparation for digital currency roll out

Calibra rebrands as Novi in preparation for digital currency roll out

Facebook's digital wallet provider Calibra has been given a make-over, changing its name to Novi and confirming in-app integration with Messenger and WhatsApp.

Novi was inspired by the Latin words 'novus' for 'new' and 'via' for 'way'.

"It’s a new way to send money, and Novi’s new visual identity and design represent the fluid movement of digital currencies," says the brand in an announcement. "With Novi, sending money will be as easy as sending a message. You’ll be able to use Novi as a stand-alone app, as well as in Messenger and WhatsApp."

Upon launch, there will be no hidden charges to add, send, receive, or withdraw money and transfers will arrive instantly. All Novi customers will be verified using government-issued ID, with 24/7 chat-based support baked in.

There is no detail about the launch date, but the firm says: "Our hope is to introduce an early version of Novi when the Libra network is available. We’ll roll it out in an initial set of countries, with features that will make cross-border money transfers instant, secure, and with no hidden fees."

