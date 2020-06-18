Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of Thailand

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Thai central bank preps CBDC-based prototype for businesses payments

Thai central bank preps CBDC-based prototype for businesses payments

The Bank of Thailand is building a prototype of a payment system for businesses using Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

Beginning next month, the CBDC prototype will be integrated with the procurement and financial management systems of Siam Cement and its suppliers.

Lasting until the end of the year, the project will help the central bank assess whether the use of a CBDC leads to higher payment efficiency for businesses such as increasing flexibility for fund transfers and faster and more agile payments between suppliers.

The plan builds on Project Inthanon, which saw Bank of Thailand team up with R3 and eight banks back in 2018 to work on a CBDC for use in domestic wholesale funds transfers.

In January, Inthanon saw the successful completion of the cross-border transfer prototype co-developed with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. The partners now plan to test CBDC for other use cases in cross-border transfers.

Related Companies

Bank of Thailand

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: 2020 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to Address Fraud Through the Use of Risk Analytics, [Webinar] How to Address Fraud Thr[Webinar] How to Address Fraud Through the Use of Risk Analytics

Trending Stories

Related News
Bank of Canada advertises for CBDC project manager
/crypto

Bank of Canada advertises for CBDC project manager

US must look to ‘future proof’ the dollar with a CBDC
/crypto

US must look to ‘future proof’ the dollar with a CBDC

European Central Bank steps up focus on retail CBDC

11 May

Hong Kong and Thai central banks report back on digital currency trials

22 Jan

Central banks form group to explore digital currency creation

21 Jan

Thai Stock Exchange to build digital asset platform

13 Mar 2019

Thai central bank kicks off digital currency project

23 Aug 2018

Trending

  1. UK&#39;s top court rules against Visa and Mastercard in interchange fee battle

  2. Santander to hire 3000 techies this year

  3. JPMorgan Chase to debut digital receipt management

  4. Bankrupt fintech founders win seed round to help other SMEs avoid invoice management trap

  5. Worldpay rolls out Open Banking Hub for account-to-account payments

Research
See all papers »
Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020