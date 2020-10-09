Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Central banks lay out ground rules for CBDC creation

Central banks lay out ground rules for CBDC creation

A group of seven central banks together with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) have published a report laying out the key requirements for creation of a central bank digital currency.

The report, 'Central bank digital currencies: foundational principles and core features', was compiled by the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve, Sveriges Riksbank, the Swiss National Bank and the BIS.

It highlights the key principles and core features of a CBDC, but does not give an opinion on whether to issue, although the race is clearly on to catch up with China's trailblazing exploits and beat off private initiatives such as facebook's Libra.

The document stresses that any introduction should support wider policy objectives and do no harm to monetary and financial stability. Coexistence with cash and other types of money is considered essential, as well as core features that promote innovation and efficiency.

"This report is a real step forward...in agreeing the common principles and identifying the key features we believe would be needed for a workable CBDC system," says Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor of the Bank of England. "This group of central banks has built a strong international consensus which will help light the way as we each explore the case and design for CBDCs in our own jurisdictions."

While there will be no 'one size fits all' framework due to national priorities and circumstances, a workable CBDC should at a minimum, be:
  • Resilient and secure to maintain operational integrity
  • Convenient and available "at very low or no cost" to end users
  • Underpinned by appropriate standards and a clear legal framework
  • Have an appropriate role for the private sector, as well as promoting competition and innovation.
Benoît Cœuré, working group co-chair and Head of the BIS Innovation Hub, says: "A design that delivers these features can promote more resilient, efficient, inclusive and innovative payments. Our report provides a springboard for further development of workable CBDCs."

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Making Machine Learning for Fraud Detection work harder, and smarter, [On-Demand[On-Demand Webinar] Making Machine Learning for Fraud Detection work harder, and smarter

Trending

Related News
Sibos 2020: 'In a world of CBDCs, I am not sure what Swift would do' - David Birch
/crypto

Sibos 2020: 'In a world of CBDCs, I am not sure what Swift would do' - David Birch

Sibos 2020: What percentage of cross-border payments could be made in CBDCs?
/crypto

Sibos 2020: What percentage of cross-border payments could be made in CBDCs?

ECB moves a step closer to the creation of a digital euro

02 Oct

Lagarde makes case for digital euro

11 Sep

Mastercard launches CBDC testing platform for central banks

09 Sep

BIS examines the rise of the CBDCs

24 Aug

BIS says CBDCs deserve consideration

25 Jun

Trending

  1. Capgemini World Payments Report 2020: 38% discover new payment provider during Covid-19 lockdown

  2. JPMorgan to turn loyalty points into tradeable assets

  3. Greenwood raises $3m for digital banking platform for Blacks and Latinx

  4. ECB to test instant cross-currency payments via Target

  5. Consumers remain suspicious about open banking

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020