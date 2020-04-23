Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

People's Bank of China

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
China&#39;s digital currency pilots pick up pace

China's digital currency pilots pick up pace

China's digital currency plans are gathering pace, with trials taking place across four cities and reports emerging that big-name western players such as Starbucks and McDonald's are set to take part in testing.

China's official state news agency, Xinhau, says internal closed pilots of the digital yuan will be carried out in Shenzhen, Suzhou, Xiong'an New District and Chengdu.

The pilot, the latest stage of a People's Bank of China process going back to 2014, will see participants test a mobile app for storing and exchanging the digital currency to improve its functionality.

The PBoC stresses that the currency is still at the test phase but, in a hint on a possible launch timeline, cites the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be held in Beijing.

Meanwhile, local news reports claim that banks, Ant Financial, Tencent and a group of merchants - including McDonald's, Starbucks and Subway - have met to discuss testing the currency.

Last year, PBoC deputy director Mu Changchun said the new digital currency would be similar to Facebook's Libra coin in design terms and would be eligible for use on major payment platforms and e-commerce networks such as WeChat, TenCent and AliPay.

Explaining the thinking behind the plan, Mu said: "It is to protect our monetary sovereignty and legal currency status." This chimes with a new report from research and campaign group Positive Money arguing that central banks should issue a digital version of cash to prevent the ‘privatisation’ of money.

Related Companies

People's Bank of China

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments, [New Paper] Underpinning Innovation wit[New Paper] Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Trending Stories

Related News
Central banks urged to create digital alternative to cash
/payments

Central banks urged to create digital alternative to cash

Banque de France plans CBDC experiments
/crypto

Banque de France plans CBDC experiments

Bank of England calls for feedback on CBDC creation

12 Mar

World Economic Forum publishes CBDC framework

29 Jan

Chinese official voices digital coin plans

06 Sep 2019

China's central bank nears release of own digital currency

14 Aug 2019

Digital currency 'inevitable' - Bank of China

23 Mar 2018

Trending

  1. Google preps debit card - TechCrunch

  2. UK Government rolls out &#163;1.25 billion startup support package

  3. Covid-19 aftermath will bring banks and fintechs together

  4. SocGen chief innovation officer on the Covid-19 response

  5. Meet Wendy, Westpac’s latest AI recruit

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?