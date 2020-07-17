Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BBVA

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BBVA prepares for quantum leap

BBVA prepares for quantum leap

BBVA is stepping up its interests in quantum computing, presenting the results of six proof of concept trials across financial business use cases.

BBVA Research and Patent’s team have shared the results of a project that ran over the course of last year, with the objective of identifying those use cases where quantum technology delivers a steep advantage over traditional computing techniques.

Working with with Spain’s Senior Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), Accenture, Fujitsu, Zapata Computing, and Multiverse, the project has focused on the development of quantum algorithms, static and dynamic portfolio optimisation, credit scoring, currency arbitrage and derivatives valuations.

BBVA began its quantum journey almost two years ago and now has a team specialised in quantum development, business units involved in the initiative, strategic alliances agreed, and various lines of research in place.

The project is still in an exploratory phase, but the results so far point to a set of advantages this technology has compared to tools currently used to resolve certain complex problems, says Carlos Kuchkovky, BBVA global head of research and patents.

“Although this technology is still in an early stage of development, its potential to impact the sector is already a reality," he says. "Our research is helping us identify the areas where quantum computing could represent a greater competitive advantage, once the tools have sufficiently matured. We believe this will be, for certain concrete tasks, in the next two to five years."

Related Companies

BBVA

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?, [New Paper] Is Request to Pay th[New Paper] Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Trending Stories

Related News
Standard Chartered to investigate commercial use cases for quantum technology with USRA
/markets

Standard Chartered to investigate commercial use cases for quantum technology with USRA

Singapore central bank backs Tradeteq quantum credit scoring project
/wholesale

Singapore central bank backs Tradeteq quantum credit scoring project

CaixaBank steps up quantum computing trials

17 Apr

Scotiabank gears up for the quantum computing age

10 Feb

Goldman Sachs enlists startup for quantum computing push

11 Dec 2019

CaixaBank tests quantum computing for risk analysis

09 Sep 2019

BBVA and Spain's National Research Council form quantum pact

05 Jul 2019

Trending

  1. HSBC signs multi-year deal with Amazon Web Services

  2. Barclays to launch digital wealth management service

  3. Lloyds to add subscription management to mobile app

  4. Fintech startup Lanistar raises &#163;15 million

  5. Outages caused by Wirecard show that the time to look at multi-acquiring is now

Research
See all papers »
How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?