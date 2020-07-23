Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ABN Amro HSBC Quantexa

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Big data Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC and ABN Amro Ventures join $64.7 million round in Quantexa

HSBC and ABN Amro Ventures join $64.7 million round in Quantexa

Financial crime fighting platform Quantexa has raised $64.7 million in funding with support from HSBC and ABN Amro Ventures.

The round was led by Evolution Equity Partners, and also included backing from Dawn Capital, AlbionVC, British Patient Capital and Accenture Ventures.

The company says it will use the capital injection to push into new vertical industries such as the public sector, while developing more platform applications across financial services.

This new round of funding follows a $22.7 million Series B round secured in August 2018, bringing total funds raised to date to $90 million.

Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa’s platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual view of internal and external data, which can be interrogated in a single place to solve major challenges across financial crime, customer intelligence, credit risk, and fraud.

Big ticket clients include HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and Accenture.

Vishal Marria, CEO at Quantexa, comments: “We are seeing a huge demand for our platform to support multiple applications across our core markets in financial services and within new industry sectors. This investment will accelerate our product innovation roadmap and enable us to invest further into Europe, North America and Asia Pacific regions, as well as expand into new locations.”

Related Companies

ABN Amro HSBC Quantexa

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Big data Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

ABN Amro

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks, [New Paper] Onboarding next[New Paper] Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Trending Stories

Related News
HSBC joins $20m funding round for financial crime specialist Quantexa

HSBC joins $20m funding round for financial crime specialist Quantexa

Trending

  1. Missing Wirecard exec Marsalek under protection of GRU in Moscow

  2. Mastercard launches sustainable card programme

  3. Lloyds Bank takes stake in Form3

  4. UK Government kicks off fintech review

  5. BBVA prepares for quantum leap

Research
See all papers »
How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?