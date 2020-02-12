Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance for banks.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ABN Amro Fenergo

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Mobile & online Wholesale banking Retail banking Wealth management

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ABN Amro joins $80m Fenergo funding round

ABN Amro joins $80m Fenergo funding round

ABN Amro has joined an $80 million funding round for Fenergo which values the Dublin-based fintech firm at about $800 million.

ABN Amro Ventures has invested $6 million, adding to a previously announced $74 million injection from New York-based DXC Technology, according to the Irish Times.

Fenergo's client lifecycle management software helps financial services firms with everything from initial onboarding to KYC/AML and regulatory compliance, to data management.

The firm claims 26 of the top 50 FS firms worldwide as clients and in the last year has added big names such as NAB and CIBC to help grow revenue by 21% in 2019.

Hugo Bongers, director, ABN Amro Ventures, says: "This investment will contribute to ABN Amro’s strategic priority to build a future proof bank and fight financial crime."

Related Companies

ABN Amro Fenergo

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Mobile & online Wholesale banking Retail banking Wealth management

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Banking Payment Fraud: Best Practices and Solutions to Fight Financial Crime - Watch now!

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

ABN Amro

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Sentiment Paper] The Future of Cloud: Powering the Financial Services Industry, [New Sentiment,[New Sentiment Paper] The Future of Cloud: Powering the Financial Services Industry

Trending Stories

Related News
Fenergo to deploy blockchain-based KYC utility in Bahrain

Fenergo to deploy blockchain-based KYC utility in Bahrain

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies