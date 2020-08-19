Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19 Start ups Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Covid-19: UK fintech founders call for more government support

Covid-19: UK fintech founders call for more government support

Only a quarter of UK fintech firms believe that the government has supported the sector well through the Covid-19 crisis, according to a survey of founders, with two thirds claiming that their voices are not properly heard in policy and regulatory circles.

Of more than 100 UK fintech founders surveyed by the Digital Finance Forum (DFF), just 25% believe the government has supported the sector well during the crisis, despite the fact that 75% think that the wider economy has been handled well.

Among the biggest challenges raised by respondents is accessing government support schemes, with 37% saying that they sought a loan during the pandemic but were unable to qualify for one.

Says the DFF report: "There was a distinct feeling [among respondents] that the system is rigged towards the big banks; and in many respects, against non-bank fintech lenders."

Asked what they want to see from government, founders called for access to Treasury funding lines and an end to the exclusion of the financial services sector from the Enterprise Investment Scheme and Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme.

Christian Faes, chairman, DFF and co-founder of LendInvest, says: “Key themes that came out from many of the respondents pointed to the fact that many fintechs are not on a level playing field with other startups when it comes to raising S/EIS funding; that it can take ‘way too long’ to obtain authorisations from the regulator; and that changes are need to ensure that the non-bank sector is on a more equal competitive footing to the larger incumbent banks.”

John Glen MP, Economic Secretary to the Treasury has offered a response to the findings, saying: “The Digital Finance Forum’s results reinforce my commitment to ensuring the UK’s pre-eminence as a place for fintechs to do business.

"We have recently launched a major independent fintech review which will consider how the UK can continue to foster innovation, maintain an ecosystem that supports growing firms, and promote the integration of new technologies across financial services."

Elsewhere, the survey found that nine out of 10 founders believe Covid-19 will make it harder to raise finance next year but four out of five still feel confident about the outlook for their business over the next 12 months.

More than a third express optimism that Covid-19 could provide new opportunities by accelerating digital adoption, while two in five are actively looking to grow their business in the coming months.

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19 Start ups Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Incorporating RTGS, ISO 20022 and cross-border migration into payments modernisation plans

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients, [Webinar] Acceler[Webinar] Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients

Trending

Related News
Starling: Two thirds of UK SMEs optimistic about Covid-19 recovery in 2021
/covid-19

Starling: Two thirds of UK SMEs optimistic about Covid-19 recovery in 2021

Drawing up the correlation between the evolution of the fintech ecosystem and Covid-19
/startups

Drawing up the correlation between the evolution of the fintech ecosystem and Covid-19

Discerning the impact of Covid-19 on fintech firms and their role in financial inclusion

13 Aug

Fintech funding falls as Covid-19 hits home

13 Aug

Citing Brexit and Covid, Holvi pulls out of the UK

12 Aug

Covid-19 claims TechHub

04 Aug

Monzo: Covid:19 casts 'significant doubt' on ability to continue operating

30 Jul

Trending

  1. Marsalek joins Interpol&#39;s &#39;Most Wanted&#39; ranks

  2. DBS: Central banks &#39;troubled and intrigued&#39; by expansion in digital currency

  3. AmEx agrees Kabbage acquisition

  4. N26 faces off with employees over &#39;Works Council&#39;

  5. NatWest to cut 500 jobs and close London tech hub

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks