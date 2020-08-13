Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Cambridge Centre of Alternative Finance

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments Financial inclusion Covid-19

Keywords

Alternative finance Coronavirus Credit risk Customer relationship management and knowledge management Innovation Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Discerning the impact of Covid-19 on fintech firms and their role in financial inclusion

Discerning the impact of Covid-19 on fintech firms and their role in financial inclusion

While the fintech industry is still evolving, the evidence so far indicates that it has a key role to play in financial inclusion, according to Ana Fiorella Carvajal, lead financial sector expert at World Bank. This role comprises not just the provision of basic services, such as payments mechanisms, but more recently also the provision of financing to consumers and SMEs.

“There are some fintech firms that act as online lenders and lend on their balance sheet, but there are also other types of fintech firms that basically work as intermediaries, putting the SMEs together with investors that are willing to invest in these SMEs,” Ana Fiorella Carvajal explores.

She continues to say that what is materialising is that these fintech firms “not only exist in advanced jurisdictions, but also in emerging markets and they are starting to have an important role in providing financing to them.” Providing an example, Ana Fiorella Carvajal states that in Chile, 50% of loans were channelled to those who were unbanked and underbanked in 2017.

She also reiterates the importance of retaining and maintaining levels of financing for SMEs during and post-pandemic, for SMEs are “a key engine of growth and employment in countries.”

She adds: “In emerging markets, formal SMEs constitute for about 45% of employment and 33% of GDP, so they are really key for the economies of our countries to go on and the pandemic is hitting them very hard.” However, while many countries are establishing programmes and support packages for SMEs during these unprecedented times, it is uncertain whether these will remain indefinitely.

Therefore, Ana Fiorella Carvajal highlights the need for authorities to ensure that alternative mechanisms of finance remain available to both consumers and SMEs and to be cognisant of the fact that “the universe of fintech is not monolithic.”

A key point here is to precisely understand this dynamic, and this is where the Cambridge Centre For Alternative Finance’s (CCAF) Global Covid-19 Fintech Market Rapid Assessment survey comes into play as it will yield the granularity of data required to appreciate the nuances of the influence Covid-19 has had on fintech.

The Rapid Assessment Survey consists of 15 questions and seeks to capture, analyse and understand the following:

1. Changes in Fintech Market Performance - How Covid-19 has impacted market performance of fintech firms in areas such as transaction volumes, customer acquisition rates, loan default rates, premium lapses and the participation of retail and institutional investors in the provision of funding across various verticals.

2. Specific Covid-19 Responses by Fintech Firms - How fintech firms have adapted or plan to adapt their product and services in response to Covid-19, e.g. the launch of new products and services, payment holidays, inclusion of pandemic risk cover, a pivot to facilitating Covid-19 related fundraising activities, reducing or waiving of fees.

3. Regulatory Support or Policy Assistance - Assistance or support fintechs have received or will require from governments and regulators. This might include changes to or fast tracking of regulations, the provision of interim permissions, fiscal subsidies and tax reliefs, as well as opportunities to participate in government-run SME emergency loan, employee job retention or cash disbursement schemes as service providers.

4. Operational Challenges - How Covid-19 has impacted the daily operations of fintechs, including challenges related to client onboarding, human resources, cyber security, fundraising and access to platform-held or third-party data.

The CCAF invites participants in key vertical FinTech and Digital Financial Services sectors (digital lending, digital capital raising, digital payments, digital savings, InsurTech, WealthTech, digital custody, cryptoasset and consensus services, digital banks and market provisioning) to complete the survey. There are two versions available:

For FinTech and digital financial services firms that have not participated in previous CCAF benchmarking studies:

Complete the survey

For Digital Lending and Digital Capital Raising firms that have previously participated in the CCAF's long-running Alternative Finance Industry Benchmarking Studies (to allow our longitudinal data collection).

Complete the survey

Related Companies

Cambridge Centre of Alternative Finance

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments Financial inclusion Covid-19

Keywords

Alternative finance Coronavirus Credit risk Customer relationship management and knowledge management Innovation Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Embrace the new normal On the EBAday digital platform , Embrace the new normal On the EBAday digitEmbrace the new normal On the EBAday digital platform

Trending

Related News
Defining fintech to better understand the changing ecosystem under Covid-19
/startups

Defining fintech to better understand the changing ecosystem under Covid-19

CCAF, World Bank, World Economic Forum launch survey to research fintech’s role post-Covid-19
/startups

CCAF, World Bank, World Economic Forum launch survey to research fintech’s role post-Covid-19

Fintech workforce to expand 19% by 2030 thanks to AI, Cambridge University predicts

07 Feb

Money 20/20 Europe 2019 Q&A: CCAF’s Michel Rauchs

10 Jun 2019

Trending

  1. A tale of two banks: Monzo vs Starling

  2. Microsoft tests show SCA leads to checkout abandonment

  3. Fed instant payments project full steam ahead

  4. BoE increased Monzo capital demands during fundraising - FT

  5. RBI plans offline digital payments pilot, sets up innovation hub

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks