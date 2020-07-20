Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Covid-19 Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK Government kicks off fintech review

UK Government kicks off fintech review

The UK Government has commenced a review into the nation's fintech industry, viewed as a key lynchpin in the country's economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The independent Fintech Strategic Review, led by Ron Kalifa OBE, former CEO of Worldpay, will "establish priority areas for industry, policy makers, and regulators to explore in order to support the ongoing success of the UK fintech sector".

The UK fintech industry is estimated to be worth around £7 billion to the economy and employs around 60,000 people nationwide.

Says Kalifa: "Technology has a vital role to play in the UK’s Covid-19 economic recovery. The fintech review will ensure that we can leverage this innovative technology to help consumers and businesses, through a joined-up strategy that combines investment, skills and policy to deliver it."

At an inaugural meeting of the Governance board on Monday, five workstreams were established to provide recommendations on skills and talent, investment, national connectivity, policy, and international attractiveness.

The review is expected to report back to HM Treasury at the start of next year.

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Covid-19 Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments, [New Paper] Shifting to the New[New Paper] Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Trending Stories

Related News
UK Budget puts fintech front and centre

UK Budget puts fintech front and centre

Revolut chief calls for specialised tech visas to keep Brexit Britain top of fintech pile

Revolut chief calls for specialised tech visas to keep Brexit Britain top of fintech pile

UK launches £2.5bn startup initiative

13 Jun 2018

UK Government unveils Fintech Strategy

22 Mar 2018

Big banks at forefront of UK Government Digital Strategy initiative

01 Mar 2017

Trending

  1. HSBC signs multi-year deal with Amazon Web Services

  2. Barclays to launch digital wealth management service

  3. Outages caused by Wirecard show that the time to look at multi-acquiring is now

  4. Monzo to charge users for account aggregation features

  5. PayPal confirms crypto interest

Research
See all papers »
How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?