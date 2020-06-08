NatWest launches carbon calculator for staffers working from home

UK bank NatWest has built a carbon calculator to help staff understand the environmental impact of working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic and to give tips on how they can cut their footprint.

With more than 50,000 staff working from home, NatWest Group has seen a 25% reduction in its electricity use in buildings, and business travel emissions have dropped by 2000 tonnes of carbon a month.



The bank launched a carbon calculator earlier this year, offering tips on how employees can cut their carbon emissions relating to things like commuting.



But, with the vast majority of staff set to continue working from home until at least the end of September, the bank has built a new calculator that gives advice on changing how they use and charge their electric devices, switching to LED lightbulbs, and considering home insulation.





