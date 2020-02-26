Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Metro Bank

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Metro Bank to repay &#163;50 million of RBS bail out cash

Metro Bank to repay £50 million of RBS bail out cash

Metro Bank is to return £50 million to the RBS bailout fund after downgrading its plans for branch expansion over the coming years.

News of the reversal comes as Metro Bank refreshes its strategy after posting Q4 results that showed as disappointing P&L with a loss before tax of £130.8 million. This includes a £68 million write-down relating to the discontinuation of work-in-progress on IT projects that no longer figure in the bank’s revised strategy.

The bank's previous plans for expansion were upended by an accounting scandal and the subsequent departures of chairman Vernon Hill and chief executive Craig Donaldson.

As part of the new strategy, the bank has rowed back on plans to open 15 new branches in the North of England, compared to the 30 stores promised to the BRC Capability and Innovation Fund, which has been doling out cash to challenger brands prepared to promote competition in the market for banking services to SMEs.

Metro, Starling and ClearBank were awarded a combined £280m from the RBS bail out fund in February last year, beating off competition from better-known brands TSB, Co-operative Bank and CYBG.

Metro Bank was granted the largest slice of the pie at £120 million, followed by Starling at £100 million. ClearBank, which is collaborating with SME banking startup Tide, walked away with £60 million.

The return of the cash is also being matched by a decision to step away from niche SME propositions that benefit a smaller group of firms, including secured lending transformation, virtual accounts and pooling. Other cost-cutting measures include outsourcing of back office operations to cheaper locations and middle management job cuts.

Dan Frumkin, chief executive officer at Metro Bank, says: “Our financial performance reflects a very challenging year for Metro Bank. External headwinds, internal challenges and actions we took to put the business on a more positive trajectory are reflected in the results."

Related Companies

Metro Bank

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to Address Fraud Through the Use of Risk Analytics

Comments: (1)

Andrew Smith
Andrew Smith - RTGS & ClearBank - London 28 February, 2020, 11:151 like 1 like

It is a highly competitive space, and highly challenging. We will no doubt have lots of questions of where that £50m should be re-deployed...

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Banking Payment Fraud: Best Practices and Solutions to Fight Financial Crime - W[On-Demand Webinar] Banking Payment Fraud: Best Practices and Solutions to Fight Financial Crime - Watch now!

Trending Stories

Related News
Metro Bank launches cash delivery services for SMEs
/retail banking

Metro Bank launches cash delivery services for SMEs

Metro Bank trials digital business receipts
/retail banking

Metro Bank trials digital business receipts

Metro Bank boosts SME offering with new fintech partnerships

10 Oct 2019

Metro Bank faces shareholder revolt

10 May 2019

Metro, Starling and ClearBank the winners in £280 million RBS bail out award

22 Feb 2019

Metro Bank rolls out money management Insights

11 Oct 2018

Metro Bank opens developer portal

13 Jul 2018

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies