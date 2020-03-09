Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Metro Bank

Channels

Retail banking Mobile & online
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

Metro bank has contracted with Ezbob to deliver a digital lending proposition for small business customers.

The new service will take customers from application through ID&V, documentation, offer and acceptance in a matter of minutes; ultimately enabling funding to be released on the same day.

Metro Bank last year was awarded £120 million from the RBS bail-out fund to inject more competition in the SME banking market.

The challenger has since scaled back its plans for expansion into business banking, and last month payed back £50 million of the initial award after rowing back on plans to open 30 new stores in the North of England.

It is set to introduce its new business banking service in mid-2020

The new online platform will deploy some of the funding it was awarded from the Capability & Innovation Fund alongside the Bank’s own investment.

In 2019, Metro Bank also announced partnerships with Funding Options, Conance and DueDil as part of the Bank’s commitment to collaborating with UK SMEs and fintechs by embedding them into the products and services it provides.

Paul Riseborough, chief commercial officer at Metro Bank, says: “We know quick, reliable access to finance is crucial for small businesses to seize opportunities to grow. By teaming up with ezbob, we’ll be able to help our customers secure the finance they need in a matter of minutes, giving them the edge in today’s competitive market.”

Related Companies

Metro Bank

Channels

Retail banking Mobile & online
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] 4 Regulatory Changes Impacting Data, Identity, and the Digital Trail

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Webinar - Integrating data, automating processes to create value and opportunity, Webinar - Integrat[Webinar] Integrating data, automating processes to create value and opportunity

Trending Stories

Related News
Metro Bank to repay £50 million of RBS bail out cash

Metro Bank to repay £50 million of RBS bail out cash

Metro Bank launches cash delivery services for SMEs
/retail banking

Metro Bank launches cash delivery services for SMEs

Metro Bank trials digital business receipts

11 Dec 2019

Metro Bank boosts SME offering with new fintech partnerships

10 Oct 2019

Metro Bank faces shareholder revolt

10 May 2019

Metro, Starling and ClearBank the winners in £280 million RBS bail out award

22 Feb 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies