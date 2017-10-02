Curve partners Xero to automate expenses

UK startup Curve is promising to kill the dreaded job of doing expenses, letting users spend from all of their accounts on one card, sending the data straight to Xero accounting software.

Curve claims heavy usage among small businesses, freelancers and contractors, who use the firm's Mastercard and app to spend from all of their accounts.



By connecting to Xero software, Curve says that it will save these users from the time-consuming job of doing expenses - something it claims costs the UK's small businesses millions of days a year, worth billions of pounds.



The feature will also help accountants and bookkeepers manage clients’ spending more efficiently, by removing manual data entry, eliminating client errors and automatically importing the right HMRC data to Xero for every transaction, instantly.



"Everyone hates doing their expenses. It’s a tedious, manual job that takes up too much time. But it doesn’t have to be that way: now, Curve will do the job for you, regardless of the bank you use," says Arthur Leung, product lead, Curve.



"Instead of wasting one day a month on business expenses admin, just connect your cards to a Xero account through the Curve app, and Curve will do your expenses for you. It’s effortless."