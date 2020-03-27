Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Tink acquires Spanish account aggregation vendor Eurobits for EUR15.5 million

Tink acquires Spanish account aggregation vendor Eurobits for EUR15.5 million

Swedish Open Banking platform Tink has acquired Eurobits Technologies, a Madrid-based provider of account aggregation technology, for EUR15.5 million.

Founded in 2004, the Eurobits platform handles more than 50 million transactions every month across Europe and Latin America for over over 50 banks and fintechs such as BBVA, Santander, Sabadell and Fintonic.

The acquisition builds on a €90 million investment secured by Tink in January 2020 and will extend its reach to 17 markets, predominantly in Europe and Latin America.

Eurobits’ ​54 employees will become part of the Tink team.    

Daniel Kjellén, co-founder and CEO, Tink, comments: “Not only does [the acqusition] strengthen our platform through increased connectivity, it also gives existing Eurobits customers access to our payment  initiation and data services.​” 

Eurobits client BBVA welcomed the move. Ana Climente Alarcón, head of Open Banking, BBVA Spain, says: ​“Tink and Eurobits joining forces is a  significant moment in the industry, with two leaders in the open banking space coming  together with a common vision of making open banking more accessible for everyone.” 

