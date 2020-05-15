Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Nordea switches on account aggregation from Tink

Nordea switches on account aggregation from Tink

Nordea is to provide its mobile banking customers with account aggregation and personal financial management tools from Swedish vendor Tink.

The new features will make it possible for Nordea’s app users to get a comprehensive overview of their finances in one place, including mortgage, savings, loans and current accounts from multiple banks.

The technology will be rolled out gradually by Nordea in the Nordic markets — starting with Sweden, with the same capabilities due to launch in Norway, Finland and Denmark in the coming months. Additional features — including the possibility for Nordea’s app users to categorise costs, analyse their spending and set budgets — will be added to the app later this year.

Daniel Kjellén, co-founder and CEO of Tink, says: “Our open banking technology has already helped millions of bank customers across Europe to get a better overview and understanding of their finances. We are very proud to now make our technology available to almost 11 million bank customers in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark through our partnership with Nordea.”

Founded in 2012, Tink connects to more than 2,500 banks that reach over 250 million bank customers across Europe. Cutsomters outside of the Nordics include NatWest in the UK and BNP Paribas.

