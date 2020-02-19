Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Retail banking Cards Cryptocurrency Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Coinbase becomes Visa Principal Member

Coinbase becomes Visa Principal Member

Coinbase has become the first pure-play cryptocurrency company to gain Visa membership.

Coinbase launched its Visa debit card in the UK in 2019, enabling users to use one of up to ten cryptocurrencies for spending on everyday purchases. The card has since been rolled out to 29 markets worldwide.

Coinbase says the new relationship with Visa is a milestone in the mainstream adoption of crypto as a genuine utility.

States the firm: "This membership will enable us to continue to grow the Coinbase Card offering; from additional services to more markets that help to evolve and enrich the cryptocurrency payment experience."

