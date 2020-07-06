Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Starling seeks £35m from RBS bailout fund

Starling is applying for another £35 million from the Royal Bank of Scotland bail out fund set up to promote competition in the UK's SME banking market.

Starling scored £100 million last year from the Banking Competition Remedies, which runs the £775 million fund, which was set up to meet EU rules for the state-aided bail out of RBS during the 2008 financial crisis.

Starling CEO Anne Boden tells Yahoo Finance UK that the challenger is now seeking up to a further £35 million.

"We’ve managed to build a very successful, high-growth SME business, we now have something like 3% of market share and we’re a safe pair of hands to be honest," says Boden

The challenger bank has already picked up £100 million from two separate funding rounds this year.

