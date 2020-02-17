Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on consumer finance and reinventing CX in banking.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Mobile & online
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Monzo to revisit paid accounts after aborted 2019 attempt

Monzo to revisit paid accounts after aborted 2019 attempt

UK digital bank Monzo is planning to relaunch its paid-for account, having ditched it in September last year owing to poor customer feedback.

Founder and CEO Tom Blomfield has told Reuters that the premium account will see a renewed launch in the first quarter of this year, with lessons from its first attempt taken on board.

Monzo Plus offered numerous services such as travel and home insurance, increased ATM allowances and airport lounge access for up to £13 per month, but was negatively received by customers and subsequently withdrawn only five months after its launch.

Blomfield has suggested Monzo Plus' problems lay in the bank's approach to new products not having developed from when it was "50 people people launching iteratively as no one [was] paying attention".

Continuing to do this when the customer base has grown to 3.5 million strong is "foolish", Blomfield adds. Despite its success since launching in 2015, Monzo has begun to encounter its share of problems of late. Last month, customers complained of their accounts being blocked for no apparent reason.

A Facebook group called "Monzo stole our money" contained nearly 1000 members who complained that their accounts had been frozen without warning.

Monzo reported losses of £47.2 million in 2018, but plans to be profitable within three to four years, something it will achieve through lending more and premium services like its Plus account.

The digital bank's lending book currently sits at £120m, compared to £2bn it holds in deposits. Blomfield has also stated that he expects to recruit 500 additional staff this year, increasing Monzo's total to over 2000.

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Mobile & online
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Investing in Customer Digital Onboarding: The Benefits for Banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Investing in Customer Digital Onboarding: The Benefits for Banks, [Webinar] Investing in C[Webinar] Investing in Customer Digital Onboarding: The Benefits for Banks

Trending Stories

Related News
Monzo and Starling among account switching winners
/retail banking

Monzo and Starling among account switching winners

Fewer than one in 10 Brits use digital-only banks
/mobile & online

Fewer than one in 10 Brits use digital-only banks

Monzo co-founder quits to farm alpacas

10 Jan

Monzo and Starling raise overdraft fees, following HSBC, Nationwide and First Direct

16 Dec 2019

Monzo takes the axe to Monzo Plus team; goes back to the drawing board

25 Sep 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies