News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
BBVA ships tool to help companies calculate their carbon footprint

BBVA ships tool to help companies calculate their carbon footprint

BBVA has released a new tool which scans client's aggregated transaction data to determine the amount of greenhouse gases they emit into the atmosphere with their daily activities.

A new feature to the Spanish bank's OneView aggregation app, the tool converts energy expenses into tons of CO2 to provide companies with a rough calculation of their carbon footprint. The data is presented in an easy-to-understand format using references like the number of trees that equate to a ton of carbon.

BBVA One View also offers the 120,000 businesses using the service with practical recommendations on actions to take to become more energy efficient.

Daniel Navia, global director of sustainable solutions at BBVA, says: “Consumers are increasingly demanding that companies protect the environment, and companies are increasingly requiring their suppliers to have an environmental policy. BBVA wants to help its corporate clients obtain a unique positioning, where that positive environmental impact is also compatible with more efficient and competitive technologies."

