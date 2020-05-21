Visa invests in analytics outfit GoodData

Visa has made an investment in, and formed a strategic partnership with, analytics company GoodData. Details of the investment, made through Visa Ventures, were not disclosed.

GoodData says its all-in-one data platform gives companies insights that help them improve their offerings and develop entirely new business models.



The US firm, which claims more than 50% of the Fortune 500 as users, recently launched freemium and growth pricing tiers to target smaller firms.



Melissa McSherry, global head, data, security and identity products, Visa, says: "With insights from data, we can help sellers, financial institutions and Visa’s extended global business network better understand and meet consumer needs, especially when those needs are changing fast."