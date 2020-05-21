Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Visa invests in analytics outfit GoodData

Visa invests in analytics outfit GoodData

Visa has made an investment in, and formed a strategic partnership with, analytics company GoodData. Details of the investment, made through Visa Ventures, were not disclosed.

GoodData says its all-in-one data platform gives companies insights that help them improve their offerings and develop entirely new business models.

The US firm, which claims more than 50% of the Fortune 500 as users, recently launched freemium and growth pricing tiers to target smaller firms.

Melissa McSherry, global head, data, security and identity products, Visa, says: "With insights from data, we can help sellers, financial institutions and Visa’s extended global business network better understand and meet consumer needs, especially when those needs are changing fast."

